Scholarship set up in honor of Roy Theriot Sr. will help Abbeville High students attend Boy, Girls State

Abbeville High School is proud to announce the Roy R Theriot, Sr. Scholarship.

The Scholarship Is Open To All Juniors Who Would Like To Attend Boys And Girls State.

The Late Roy Theriot Sr. was the former Mayor of Abbeville. He served in that role from 1954 to 1960, when he was elected State Comptroller, an office he held until his death in 1973.

Theriot was married to the former Helen Roberts and together they had three children, Barbara Horaist, Roy Theriot Jr. and Sam Theriot. The Theriot children all attended and graduated from Abbeville High School, with Sam Attending Boys State. He also entered politics. Sam Theriot served as a member of the House of Representatives and the Clerk Of Court in Vermilion Parish.

Roy Theriot founded the Abbeville Dairy Festival, now known as the Louisiana Cattle Festival. After his death, Theriot’s Family continued his efforts.

Visitors from around the world came to Abbeville because of the love Roy had for the area and state. Roy Theriot loved to entertain people from all over, sharing his humor, Cajun culture, including food and music, but especially the French language.

Abbeville High will be raising funds for this effort by accepting donations in Roy Theriot’s name. Those funds will be awarded to those wishing to attend Boys And Girls State. Along With Principal Lyndelle Theriot And Principal Brett Darby, Donna G. Libersat, Godchildof Roy R. Theriot Sr., will be working hard to ensure that every student who wants to attend Boys and Girls State will have the opportunity.

The cost per student to attend is $400. Donations of any amount will be accepted, made payable to Abbeville High School, attention Roy Theriot Sr. Fund.

“The opportunity for these students is a chance in a lifetime,” Libersat said. “Please help us by supporting the efforts and the memory of Roy R Theriot Sr.”