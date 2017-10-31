Scott Vallo announces candidacy for Vermilion Parish School Board

GUEYDAN - Long-time Gueydan resident will seek one of eight seats up for grabs in next November’s election.

Gueydan resident, Scott Vallo, community volunteer, former city council member, announced Monday his intention to land one of the eight Vermilion Parish School Board seats up in next November’s general election.

“I would like to take this time to announce my candidacy for District A School Board Member. The election will be held in late 2018 but I am announcing early so that I can begin reaching out to the people of District A.

In the last couple of months I have talked with concerned teachers and parents about the situation with the present school board. During these talks I have remained steadfast in several things. I have always put the teachers and students first. They are the first priority ALWAYS. Secondly, I will not be bullied and talked down to in order to further another person’s agenda. I will fight for each and every teacher and student in the Parish, not just in District A.

My background consists of being a combat Army Veteran and I served on the Gueydan Town Council from 2009-2017. I have the experience and fortitude to back up my promises.

In the next year, I am looking forward to talking to the people of my district as well as the teachers, principals and support staff that impact the children in our school system.

It is time for a change and I believer I am the person for that job.”