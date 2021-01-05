Search for Kaplan suspect continues

KAPLAN — Kaplan Chief of Police Joshua Hardy said Monday morning that his department is continuing the search for a man involved in a fatal shooting last week.

Hardy said the suspect is Gary Lee Sellers Jr. Police describe Sellers as a white male with brown eyes, height at 5’11”, and weighing around 167 pounds. Hardy said Sellers should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Sellers’ whereabouts can contact the Kaplan Police Department at 643-8602.

On the evening of Dec. 29, 2020, officers with the Kaplan Police Department received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from a local gas station. As officers were looking into this matter, the vehicle was located in the McDonald’s parking lot by family members of the family that owned the vehicle.

Two of the persons inside the vehicle exited and approached the stolen vehicle. One of them opened fire on the vehicle hitting the person inside. The stolen vehicle then left the parking lot and crashed in the parking lot of another local gas station and was later pronounced dead at the local hospital due to gunshot wounds. Two suspects were arrested.

Others arrested for Principle to 2nd Degree Murder were Paulette Mouton and Gage Landry, the other passenger. Both of these subjects were arrested and booked into the Kaplan City Jail.