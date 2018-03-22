SEN. JONATHAN “JP” PERRY APPOINTED TO GOVERNOR’S DWI TASK FORCE

District 26 State Senator Jonathan “JP” Perry (R-Kaplan) will represent the Louisiana State Senate on the Governor’s Task Force on DWI.

Governor Edwards recently recreated the task force first established in 2012 to address the high incidence of driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs and to help identify and implement effective DWI countermeasures.

In 2016 Louisiana ranked 13th in the nation in alcohol-impaired fatalities with 30% of traffic fatalities resulting from alcohol-impaired driving. The national average is 28%. Motor vehicle liability insurance premiums in Louisiana are some of the highest in the nation, ranked 2nd highest in 2017.

“Drunk driving takes a toll on Louisiana and its people,” Sen. Perry, who served on the original DWI task force, said. “As a former police officer and prosecutor I have seen first-hand the damage done. We cannot give up our fight to reduce impaired driving in Louisiana.”

He has introduced and authored numerous bills addressing the state’s on-going problems with drunk and drugged driving and other highway safety issues. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has repeatedly honored him for his work.

The Kaplan native is vice-chair of the Senate Judiciary C Committee and is a member of the Senate Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs Committee, and the Local and Municipal Affairs Committee. He also chairs the Senate Select Committee on Veteran’s Affairs.