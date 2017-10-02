Senator Jonathan Perry receives multiple awards

District 26 State Senator Jonathan Perry is the recipient of three prestigious awards lauding his accomplishments and recognizing his support of Louisiana’s families, businesses and public safety. The Louisiana Family Forum, the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance, and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association all chose to honor Senator Perry with an annual recognition.

Earlier this month, Senator Perry was commended for his support of Louisiana families. The Louisiana Family Forum named Senator Perry as a 2017 Outstanding Family Advocate. The award recognizes Senator Perry’s 100% rating for his votes on issues important to the organization. Senator Perry and other legislative award recipients were honored at the Louisiana Family Forum’s 18th Annual Legislative Awards Gala.

“Representing the families of Acadiana while holding on to strong Christian and family values will continue to be a focus in the senate for me,” said Senator Perry.

The Southwest Louisiana Economic Development honored Senator Perry at its 12th Annual LegisGator Awards Luncheon in September. Chosen as a 2017 LegisGator Business Champion, Senator Perry was lauded for his commitment to the pro-business agenda of the Chamber SWLA and his support of business initiatives in the legislature.

“As I have continuously said since being elected to the legislature, it has been and will continue to be my goal to do all that I can as a State Senator to fight for not only the new and large companies coming into Louisiana but also I will not forget the small businesses that have been here for thirty, forty and fifty years,” said Senator Perry. “Those deserve the same attention as the new comers.”

Senator Perry also earned an A+ grade from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association (LSA) for his work during the 2017 legislative session, earning a score of 100% for his votes on legislation important to the organization. The award recognizes legislators for supporting Louisiana sheriffs and looking out for the best interests of citizens and their safety.

“As a former law enforcement officer, I feel I have a special insight when it comes to issues that are supported by and opposed by the Sheriff’s Association, I have been in their shoes,” added Senator Perry.

Senator Perry has served the people of Senate District 26 in Louisiana Senate since being elected in 2011. He is currently the Chairman of the Select Committee on Veterans Affairs, the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Judiciary C Committee, and a member of the Local and Municipal Affairs and Commerce, Consumer Protection, and International Affairs Committees.

“I am humble and proud to receive these awards and recognition. I feel it shows how I represent the great people of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry and Vermilion Parish,” stated Senator Perry.