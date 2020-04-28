Senior Highlight: Abbeville High School's Emily Mudd

What are your plans after high school?

I would like to further my education in nursing at SLCC in Lafayette.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

My favorite teacher is one I actually met a year ago, Ms Kristiana Williams. She’s the teacher you go to on a bad day, to make it better.

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

My mother has the greatest influence on me. She is the strongest person I know and I know if she can do it, anyone can.

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite move is The Invisible Man

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

I would have dinner with Walt Disney, I would love to hear how his successful live unraveled.

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

I would tell my freshman self that nothing is more important than school. A successful life/career is more important than the girl talking behind your back.

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

My most memorable moment from senior year would’ve been my graduation. Whether it happens or not, it would top everything else. knowing I’m done would be the best thing to happen!

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

My dad would be the person I would go to. Even if he isn’t funny, he tries and that means the most to me.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself being happy, rich, and done with school!!