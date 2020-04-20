Senior Highlight: Erath High' Dax Hoffpauir

What are your plans after high school?

1. My current plan after high school is to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in Mechanical Engineering.

Who is/was your favorite teacher, why?

2. My favorite teacher is Mrs. Ann Lori because she always did a great job at explaining lessons and always helped if someone needed it.

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

3. One person who has had a great influence on me is Coach P because he is always pushing others to improve and succeed.

What is your favorite movie?

4. My favorite movie is John Wick.

If you had the chance to have dinner with one person from history (deceased or living) who would it be, why?

5. I’d like the opportunity to have dinner with Elon Musk. He is very successful and is a genius.

If you had the opportunity to go back in the past, what advice would you give your “freshmen” self?

6. My advice to my “freshman self” is to have as much fun as you can and try your hardest at everything!

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year to date?

7. My most memorable moment of senior year is the Walk at Senior Prom.

Who in your senior class you could always count on to uplift your spirits if you were down?

8. In my senior class, these three, Austin Touchet, Jagger Hargrave, and Brandon Noel always lift my spirits because they are always there to put a smile on my face or make me laugh.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

9. In 10 years, I see myself with a good job, married, and starting a family.