Senior Highlight: Kaplan High's Jé Johnnie

What are your plans after high school?

After high school, I will attend college and pursue a degree in Kinesiology with the hopes of being a physical therapist.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

My favorite teacher would have to be Mr. Chauvin because everyday he makes it interesting to learn in his class!

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

My mom has had the greatest influence on me because she is the most positive person in my life. She keeps me motivated and strong no matter what!

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie would have to be The Cheetah Girls!

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

Michelle Obama would be the first on my list because she is such a great influence to me.

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

I would tell myself to never procrastinate and to stay focused at all times no matter how many extra curricular activities i’m in.

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

While this pandemic is definitely something I will never forget about my senior year, being voted as one of the Senior maids on Kaplan High’s Homecoming Court is one of my most memorable moments!

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

I’m rarely ever feeling down on myself, but when I am my friends are always there to uplift my spirits.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I see myself having a career of my interest while being financially stable. Also, I want to buy my own house while being able to nourish a happy family!