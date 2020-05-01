Senior Highlight: Vermilion Catholic's Andrew Marceaux

What are your plans after high school?

I plan to attend SLCC and major in general studies.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

All of my teachers have been great so it’s hard to choose my favorite.

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

My parents because they have done so much for me to enjoy my years of high school.

What is your favorite movie?

The Sandlot

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

Former Major League baseball player Cal Ripken Jr.

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

Don’t take anything for granted.

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

Playing football under the Friday night lights at Eagle Stadium

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

My family and friends

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I hope to have a family and become a coach.