Seven subjects cited for migratory game bird violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited seven subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations in Vermilion Parish.

Agents cited Brian Debarge, 53, of Cameron, Brandon Debarge, 26, of Cameron, Jody Trahan, 37, of Cameron, Allen Romero, 51, of Gueydan, and Timothy Nelton, 55, of Houma, for hunting migratory game birds from a vehicle and from a public road on Dec. 21. Agents also cited Jeremy Debarge, 32, of Cameron, Lakelyn Rougeau, 21, of Bell City, for the same violations on Dec. 25.

Agents also cited Brian Debarge, Brandon Debarge, Jeremy Debarge, Trahan, Romero and Nelton for possessing over the limit of geese. Trahan was additionally cited for hunting without a basic hunting license, hunting migratory game birds without the state duck license and the federal duck stamp, and hunting with an unplugged gun. Nelton was also cited for hunting with an unplugged gun.

Agents received a complaint about subjects shooting geese out of a moving vehicle from a public road on Dec. 21 in Gueydan.

Agents arrived on the scene and observed a vehicle matching the description and the subjects actively hunting for geese.

During questioning the subjects admitted to hunting from a public road for geese. Agents seized 198 light geese and donated them to a local charity. Licensed hunters are allowed 20 light geese per day.

Hunting migratory game birds from a vehicle, hunting migratory game birds from a public road, possessing over the limit of geese, and hunting with an unplugged gun each carry a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting for migratory game birds without a basic hunting license, state duck license and federal duck stamp each bring up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.

The subjects may also face civil restitution totaling up to $10,212 for the replacement value of the illegally taken migratory game birds.