Several convicted in Vermilion Parish

The following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 15th Judicial District Court, Parish of Vermilion.

VERMILION PARISH:

1. Taylor Davis, Introduction of Contraband in Jail, one year hard labor, credit for time served

2. Terry Smith, Possession of Methamphetamine, two years hard labor

3. Blake Baldridge, possession of marijuana, six months parish jail

4. Shane Hebert, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, nine year hard labor

5. Amber Lee, Obstruction of Justice, one year hard labor, suspended, one year supervised probation

6. Blaine Broussard, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, five years hard labor

7. Joshua Barras, Domestic Abuse Battery, six months parish jail

8. Anthony Broussard, Simple Burglary, 12 years hard labor suspend all but four years, three years supervised probation

9. Michael Francis, Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one year hard labor

10. Christopher Landry, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation; two years hard labor, suspended, 2 years supervised probation

11. Shane Hebert, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things; three years hard labor

12. Chance Nation, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Unauthorized Use of a Movable, five years hard labor suspend all but two

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys John Ghio, Craig Bordelon II, Celeste White and Ted Ayo.