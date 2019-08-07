Several in Vermilion Parish qualify for Oct. 12 election
Qualifying for the Oct. 12 election kicked off Tuesday morning, with candidates entering numerous races in both Vermilion Parish and on the state level.
Qualifying will continue today and wrap up on Thursday afternoon. Candidates interested in running for any of the offices for this election can officially qualify at Vermilion Parish Clerk of Court Diane Meaux Broussard’s office, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Broussard’s office is located on the first floor of the Vermilion Parish Courthouse in downtown Abbeville.
Here is the list of candidates who have qualified as of Wednesday afternoon:
Vermilion Parish Assessor
• Gabe Marceaux
Vermilion Parish Clerk of Court
• Diane Meaux Broussard
Vermilion Parish Coroner
• Myriam Hutchinson
Vermilion Parish Sheriff
• Lance Broussard
• Mike Couvillon
Vermilion Parish Police Jury
Police Jury District 1
• Dane Hebert
Police Jury District 2
• Jason Picard
Police Jury District 3
• Brent Landry
Police Jury District 4
• Ronald Darby
Police Jury District 5
• Barbara Boudreaux Adams
• Wayne Touchet
Police Jury District 6
• Mark Poché
Police Jury District 7
• Ernal “EJ” Broussard
Police Jury District 8
• Errol J. Domingues
Police Jury District 9
• Chad “Chad-O” Lege
• Tony Romero
Police Jury District 10
• Ronald Menard
Police Jury District 11
• Scott Broussard
• Tony Faulk
• Pervis Gaspard
Police Jury District 12
• Dexter Callahan
• Mike “MJ” Landry
• David Trahan
Police Jury District 13
• Sandrus “Moutte” Stelly
Police Jury District 14
• Chad Vallo
School Board District E
• Charlotte C. Detraz
• Anita Levy
Kaplan Alderman District C
• Kevin Cormier
Justice of the Peace Ward 7
• No candidate
BESE District 3
• Janice Perea
• Sandy LeBlanc Holloway
BESE District 7
• Holly Franks Boffy
• Timala “Timmie” Melancon
State Senator District 26
• Bob Hensgens
State Representative District 31
• Jim Dore
• Jonathan Goudeau
• Gus Rantz
• Quinta Thompson
State Representative District 47
• Ryan Bourriaque
State Representative District 49
• Blake Miguez
Governor
• Ralph Abraham
• John Bel Edwards
• Oscar “Omar” Dantzler
• Gary Landrieu
• Patrick “Live Wire” Landry
• Manuel Russell Leach
• Eddie Rispone
Lieutenant Governor
• Billy Nungesser
Secretary of State
• Kyle Ardoin
• Gwen Collins-Greenup
Attorney General
• Jeff Landry
Treasurer
• John M. Schroder
• Derrick Edwards
Commissioner of Agriculture
and Forestry
• Marguerite Green
• Mike Strain
• Peter Williams
Commissioner of Insurance
• Jim Donelon
• Tim Temple