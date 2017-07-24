Shawn’s Cajun Meats gets $800,000 check for new Delcambre business

:DELCAMBRE - The Iberia Industrial Development Foundation (IDF) presented Shawn’s Cajun Meats and Grocery with a $800,000 check by Iberia Parish President, M. Larry Richard.

Back in 2013, IDF and Iberia Parish Government collaborated with the Town of Delcambre and the Twin Parish Port District, along with several other partners, in what could only be described as a true group venture, when the “Delcambre Property Elevation for Economic Development Project” was created.

With storm recovery grant funds and the help of an ad hoc committee, the community came together to back Shawn and Adele Sigur, when they answered the committee’s Request for Proposals.

Shawn’s Cajun Meats and Grocery opened its doors in late 2016 to an anxious and excited community, ready to shop!

The project was funded, in part, by a federal grant, originally awarded to Iberia Parish Government. The grant allowed IPG much more freedom in choosing to whom and how those dollars would be spent than your typical grant. These dollars came from a “reimbursable expenses” type of grant, which were to go to Mr. Sigur as a reimbursable after the grocery store was opened and fully operational.

This event was a celebration of that partnership, and a recognition of all the hard work and dedication of many in the community, but in particular, to The Sigurs.