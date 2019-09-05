Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Indian Bayou

On Sept. 4, at approximately 9:02 p.m., the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to an Armed Robbery at the Dollar General located on La. 700 in the community of Indian Bayou.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon says that information obtained by officers at the scene indicate that at approximately 8:50 p.m., a male subject approximately 5 feet 7 inches, 160 pounds, unknown race, entered the store wearing what appears to be a white jump suit, gloves and some type of clothing covering his face.

Once inside the store the subject placed what was described as a small caliber handgun possibly a revolver on the counter and demanded all the money from register before exiting the store in an unknown direction of travel.

At this time it is unknown what mode of transportation the suspect was using or if he had any accomplices.

Finally, Sheriff Couvillon said that investigators are working diligently in an attempt to identify the person and/or persons responsible for this crime and urges anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at (337)898-4403.