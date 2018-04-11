Sheriff honors LeBlanc with plaque

The honors keep coming for Brigadier General Bob LeBlanc.

Earlier this week, LeBlanc, 96, was honored by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office for a life-long dedication to Vermilion Parish.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon, in front of parish dignitaries, gave an appreciation plaque to LeBlanc on Wednesday. He also cooked a meal for LeBlanc and friends.

The Sheriff read the plaque to LeBlanc.

“In recognition and appreciation for meritorious service and leadership to the Armed Forces of the United States of America and contributions to Vermilion Parish.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office proudly presents this award unto one of Vermilion Parish’s esteemed leaders. Brigadier General Robert J. ‘Bob’ LeBlanc for lifelong dedication and service to your country, your fellow man and the people of Vermilion Parish.”

Presented on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mike Couvillon and Col. Kirk J. Frith.”

Couvillon was one of many dignitaries who greeted LeBlanc when he returned from Washington D.C. last month. At the airport in Lafayette, he promised LeBlanc a rice and gravy meal cooked in his honor.

“There will never be another Bob LeBlanc,” said Sheriff Couvillon. “Whoever tries to succeed and accomplish as much as Gen. Bob LeBlanc has done for this parish, they will have some large shoes to fill.”

LeBlanc was a long-time postmaster in Abbeville, and then he went to work for the Police Jury as the Office Emergency Preparedness director for more than 40 years.