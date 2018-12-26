Sheriff reports all guns recovered after early burglary, search continues for suspect

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon at approximately 5:34 a.m. Wednesday morning a call was received from the owner of Duhon’s Gun Shop in regards to an alarm activation and noise coming from inside the gun shop.

Two (2) Patrol Units responded and arrived on scene at 5:41 a.m. and a perimeter was established.

Abbeville Police Department responded with their K-9 to begin tracking. During tracking, a bag and a bicycle were recovered near the edge of a sugar cane field in close proximity to the gun shop.

Sheriff Couvillon says that all guns that were taken from the gun shop have been located and accounted for.

Air support conducted an aerial grid search of the area and a ground search of unsecured buildings in the area has also been conducted.

A Roving Patrol Perimeter is still intact and urges the residents in the area to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 337-898-4402 if they see anything suspicious.

Sheriff Couvillon says that a substantial amount of the suspect’s blood was collected at the scene and urges the public to contact the Sheriff’s Office if they believe they have any information relevant to the case.

After viewing video surveillance from the gun shop it was noted that the suspect was wearing a gray sweat shirt with a hoodie, his face was covered, wearing gloves, and appears to be between 5’8”-6’0”, slim to medium build, unable to determine race at this time.

The bike is described as a West Port Beach Cruiser style bike rusty red/burgundy in color with a white metal basket on the front handle bars and lime green passenger foot pegs on the back.