Simone Cavalier - LA Cattle Festival 2017 Festival Ambassador

The Louisiana Cattle Festival 2017 Festival Ambassador is Mrs. Simone Cavalier.

Simone is a native and current resident of Abbeville. Simone is married to her high school sweetheart, Francis Cavalier, and together have a 2 year old son named Bentley. Simone is a graduate of Abbeville High School, as well as a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Simone is currently employed by Sensible Meals in which she pilots the company’s ambassadors as the top leading Nutrition Coach.

Though growing up in Intracoastal City, Simone was no stranger to the festival; Simone, her family, and friends attended the festival annually to enjoy the grand parade and different festival attractions. One specific attraction was the water fights on Sunday’s Family Day in which her father would participate as a Seventh Ward volunteer firefighter. Over the years, Simone witnessed the pride of the association’s members as they put on the festival and knew she wanted to be a part of her hometown festival that held so many of her fondest memories. Seven years ago, Simone pursued her interest in the Louisiana Cattle Festival and became a member, followed by being elected onto the board a year later. Simone currently manages all of the festival’s social media pages and is the Queen’s Coordinator.