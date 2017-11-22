Sixth annual Erath Lighting of the Christmas Lights set for Friday

ERATH - The Town of Erath and the Erath 4th of July Association would like to invite everyone to attend the 6th Annual Lighting of the Christmas Lights.

This year’s lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, November 24th at 6:00 PM in front of Erath City Hall, located at 115 West Edwards Street.

The town Christmas tree, which was donated by the Landry family of Erath, along with all Christmas decorations will be lit at this time.

Santa Claus will be making a special appearance and will be taking pictures with the children. Hot chocolate will be provided by Champagne’s Supermarket. The event is open to the public and there is no admission charge.

A food drive will be held in conjunction with the Lighting of the Christmas Lights. The town encourages everyone attending the lighting to bring can goods or non-perishable food. The food will be collected and donated to needy families in our community. Please help brighten everyone’s Christmas by donating to our food drive.