SLCC EXPANDING SHORT-TERM WELDING PROGRAM TO ABBEVILLE & OPELOUSAS

LAFAYETTE – South Louisiana Community College will be offering its 15-week Basic Welding program at its Gulf Area Campus in Abbeville and its T.H. Harris Campus in Opelousas beginning in May. The Corporate College division already offers short-term welding courses in Lafayette and Morgan City.

The expansion of this program is to meet industry needs.

“We work closely with industry to find out where there is a need for qualified employees, and we’ve heard from several companies that welders are in great demand,” said Margaret Beard, Workforce Training coordinator for SLCC’s Corporate College.

To accommodate working adults that want to train for a new career, the programs in Abbeville and Opelousas will have class three nights a week from 5 - 8:30 p.m.

In the short-term program, students will earn their NCCER Core Certification and train on shielded metal arc welding so they can begin an entry-level position as a structural welder.

SLCC also offers a technical degree in welding at its campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Lafayette, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville, Morgan City, and Ville Platte. These are day classes are for those seeking a path to an associate’s degree.

“When we speak to our community members about training for a new career path, many of them need the flexibility of an evening course so they can continue to work during the day to support their families,” continued Beard. “A short-term evening course gives them this option.”

South Louisiana Community College established the Corporate College in 2015 to offer continuing education courses, leisure learning programs, and customized training for businesses across 10 campuses. Short-term training programs to prepare community members to meet the demands of area businesses is its focus.

For more information about SLCC’s short-term welding program, please call (337) 521-9028 or workforce@solacc.edu.