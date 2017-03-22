Sounds on the Square kicks off spring session Thursday in Abbeville

Spring is officially underway.

With that, Sounds on the Square is returning this evening its spring run.

The event will be held today from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Magdalen Square in downtown Abbeville. Sponsored by the City of Abbeville, the outdoor concert series is free to the public.

“I invite everyone to come out,” Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza said. “We are looking forward to beautiful weather and a nice event.”

Forest Huval will take the stage to kick off Sounds on the Square.

Forest Huval is an intrepid upcoming musician with a voyageur’s soul. A native of Cecilia, Louisiana. Forest was influenced by legendary Cajun musicians.

His soulful vocals along with his effortless accordion and intense fiddle playing can get any crowd up and dancing. The young accordionist and fiddle player continues to hone his melodic craft with a reverence for master works and respectful nudge to the edges in original efforts. Forest aspires on working diligently to keep the true authentic style of Cajun music alive both within and beyond Louisiana.

Whether it be high energy international festivals or down home concerts, Forest Huval will get you up and moving! Forest takes you on a journey from the Roots of Cajun culture to the modern era of Cajun music, with nods to the master musicians who made this music a global phenomenon. While getting you up and moving, Forest also shares stories passed through generations on how the Cajuns lived.