Special Sounds on the Square set for Thursday in Abbeville

Welcome to a special Sounds on the Square event on August 22, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in Magdalen Square under the Oaks, featuring Cool Beats in the Sweet Summer Heat with Shelly Fairchild!

Fairchild was born in Clinton, Mississippi, to a musical family. She began performing at an early age at her church and later singing in her high school choir. During her college years she sang and performed, also traveling with the national touring company for “Beehive: The 60’s musical.”

Since then Shelly has had an amazing career which spans over decades. In 2004 she signed with Columbia Records with her debut album “Ride.” Her second album was released in 2011 entitled “Ruby’s Money”. Fairchild has performed and sang at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. In July of 2017 she was named as one of the top 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know. Shelly also continues to be an active writer and artist for TV and Film.

Along with vocalist Shelly Fairchild, the band members are Erin Nelson, Drummer, Nick Wells, Bass player, Alex Devor, Keyboard, Garret Stoner-Guitar.

So, come out on August 22, 2019 and listen to Shelly Fairchild’s original recordings as well as some old favorites and rock with her under the oaks to the Cool Beats in the Sweet Summer Heat!!

And don’t forget, we will be selling cold beverages, chips and burgers at the booth, compliments of the Allume’ Society.

Keep an eye out for our next Sounds on the Square which will be held on Thursday, October 3rd featuring “Geno Delafose” followed by “The Cool Dudes” on Thursday, Oct. 17.

“We are just getting started and can’t wait to see y’all!,” Abbeville Main Street Manager Charlene Beckett exclaimed.

For more information please contact Charlene Beckett at abbevillemainstret@cox-internet.com or call 337-898-4110.