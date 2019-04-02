Spirit Fest coming April 6 at Christian Service Center

For the third year in a row, the Christian Service Center is inviting the community to gather together for Spirit Fest, on April 6th from 10 am to 1pm at 701 Chevis in Abbeville for a free & spirit-filled event. They will provide lunch, family friendly activities and an opportunity to celebrate faith together as one community. " We have so much to be grateful for, God is so faithful and takes care of our every need" said Director of Operations, Marcelo Davis.

The new project this year is to create a "Community Mural" at the Christian Service Center. The Vermilion Arts Council will be helping to host this project as the team asks the question "What is your dream for Abbeville?" Community leaders and local people are encouraged to contribute their ideas for a better & brighter future for Abbeville.

John Listi, the Executive Director of the Christian Service Center said, “When we have the chance to come together as a Christian community, put aside doctrinal differences and celebrate that we acknowledge Jesus is Lord…it’s always a powerful and Spirit-filled experience.” Listi added “I am fired up to join with my brothers and sisters, all of us intent on sharing the good news that Jesus loves us!”

Rev. Osborne Taylor, on the Spirit Fest planning team shared “It has been a blessing to be a part of this, I am most excited about our time to pray together as one, we put our religion aside and other differences and join together as one for one purpose, to worship Jesus. It’s a true blessing for our entire community.”

The Christian Service Center is partnering with Courtesy Ford for a “Spread the Love” Peanut Butter Drive to help provide food for local families during the summer months. If anyone would like to contribute, they can bring a plastic jar of peanut butter to the Christian Service Center on April 6th for Spirit Fest or bring it to Courtesy Ford until May 31.