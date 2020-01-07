St. Therese statue spray painted; Cash reward being offered

The Abbeville Police Department is searching for the person or persons who spray painted the St. Therese Statue on the grounds of St. Therese Catholic Church in Abbeville.

The statue was placed at the church in 1950.

The vandalism occurred over the weekend.

The graffiti painted on the statue is a five-star pentagram with the word “Satan” spray painted underneath. Someone also painted a sword on the St. Therese statue. A financial reward is being offered to anyone who knows who did this to the St. Therese statue.

Anyone who has information, can contact the Abbeville Police Department at 893-2511.