State Police arrest Kaplan woman

A Kaplan women was arrested by the Louisiana State Police on forgery and filing or maintaining false public records.

Heidie Stelly Romero, 33, of Kaplan, was an employee of the state Office of Motor Vehicles.

According to the arrest report, she was charged with three counts of filing or maintaining false public records, one count of forgery and one count of malfeasance in office. She was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on August 27.

The report also stated she was providing the motor vehicle inspection stickers to a friend who owns a tint shop. She worked in the Office of Motor Vehicle office in Lafayette.

The alleged filing of false records began in October 2017, the report states.

State Police were called by the Office of Motor Vehicles back in July to investigate, the records state.

Louisiana State Police Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen said the investigation is ongoing.