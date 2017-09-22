State Police Detectives Arrest a Breaux Bridge Police Officer

BREAUX BRIDGE – Shortly before 5:00 pm on September 21, 2017, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Lafayette Field Office (LSP LFO) arrested 29-year-old Craig David, a police officer with the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

David was charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, and malfeasance in office.

In September of this year, Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu contacted LSP Detectives regarding an alleged sexual misconduct with a 16 year old juvenile by one of his officers. Through their investigation, LSP Detectives were able to determine the alleged misconduct started as early December 2016.

Based on information obtained from the investigation, investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant for David. He was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Detention Center.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

