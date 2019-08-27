State Police identify man killed in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash that Closed I-10

ST. MARTIN PARISH – Shortly after 2 p.m. on August 26, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a multi-vehicle fatal crash on I-10 west approximately four miles east of Butte La Rose.

The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Christopher McGee of Youngstown, FL.

The initial investigation revealed there was a separate single vehicle crash which resulted in that vehicle becoming disabled in the roadway. As westbound traffic slowed for this crash, three 18-wheelers and several passenger vehicles began a chain reaction crash. McGee was operating a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer which became engulfed in flames. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Several injuries ranging from minor to moderate were reported from other drivers and occupants involved, and some were taken to local hospitals. This crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

The westbound lanes of I-10 remain closed as of 11:00 a.m. on August 27, 2019 for emergency crews to remove vehicles and debris from the roadway. LA DOTD will inspect the bridge before the westbound lanes are reopened. For updated information on this interstate closure please visit www.511la.org.