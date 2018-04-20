State Police release details of pedestrian fatality on Highway 14 near Abbeville

VERMILION PARISH – On Thursday, shortly after 12:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I investigated a fatal crash on LA 14 near Marcus Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of a pedestrian identified as 59-year-old Gloria Yanna of Erath.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Yanna parked her vehicle on the westbound shoulder of LA 14 and began to cross the roadway. Yanna entered the right lane of LA 14 eastbound and was struck by a 2016 Ford Explorer, driven by 28-year-old Kaitlin Rogers of Erath.

Yanna sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. Rogers was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Rogers voluntarily submitted to a chemical test and no alcohol was detected.

It is unknown if Yanna was impaired at the time of the crash. Toxicology samples were taken and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them. Crossing roadways only in well-lit, designated areas and always walking facing traffic will enhance the safety for pedestrians.