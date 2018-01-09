Stine announces plans to close Abbeville location

A well-known business in Abbeville will soon be closing its doors.

Stine Home & Yard announced this week that it will be closing the Stine store location in Abbeville within the next two months.

Dennis Stine, President and CEO of Stine Home & Yard said, “This was a very difficult decision for our family and our corporate team. Family is one of our core values, and as such, we place special interest in our associates and their families. Because of these values, I made it clear to all associates that they would all be retained at our nearby Crowley and Broussard stores, if they wish to transfer.”

The Stine Abbeville store has struggled for the last eight years due to an over-stored market in a challenging economy.

“The decision to close this store or any store is an incredibly hard decision, and something we don’t take lightly,” Stine said. “We have taken many things into consideration, such as the support of our associates, the community we serve, the viability of our store today and into the future, and finally the effect it has on our company,” he continued.

Stine Home & Yard is honored to serve the Abbeville community and thanks its customers for their patronage and loyalty. “We are extremely grateful to the community for this nearly 20-year run of serving them here in Abbeville. We will continue to serve the Acadiana region with the same familiar faces from our Crowley and Broussard stores,” Stine said.

Stine thanks the Abbeville leadership team and all associates for the incredible work they have done in their attempt to make this store profitable and viable under difficult circumstances.

“These associates, when looking at their tenure with our company, have demonstrated incredible loyalty to our family and company” said Mr. Stine. “It is our deepest hope that every one of these associates will accept our offer to remain with the Stine family.”

About Stine

Stine began in Sulphur, La. in 1946 and now has 12 locations throughout Louisiana and Mississippi. In January of 2018, Stine was chosen as Entrepreneur of the Year by LBM Journal, a publication devoted to lumber and building material distribution. Stine was also awarded the 2014 National Golden Hammer Retailer of the Year Award at the National Retail Hardware Show. The award recognizes a retail company that has shown strong performance, embraces industry best practices and holds ambitious plans for the future. Past winners include Lowe’s (2008), Home Depot (2006).