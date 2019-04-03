Stolen guns recovered just off pontoon bridge

ESTHERWOOD — Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office teamed up recently to recover property stolen from a 2002 burglary which occurred in Rayne.

“In 2002, a local business was burglarized where a large amount of guns were stolen. Over the years, many leads turned up empty handed,” said Acadia Sheriff K.P. Gibson. “However, during a recent investigation, information was obtained to the whereabouts of the stolen weapons.

“The weapons had been discarded into the water near the Pontoon Bridge near Estherwood. With this information, we requested the assistance the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.”

During the search, more than 30 stolen weapons were recovered.

“We appreciate the hard work of both departments’ personnel and express our gratitude to Sheriff Garber for his assistance with this investigation,” said Gibson.