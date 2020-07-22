Students in Vermilion Parish will only be allowed to wear solid, plain masks

The Vermilion Parish School District decided to modify the face mask covering policy.

On Thursday, the school adopted a policy that students from third grade to 12 grade and staff members are required to wear face-covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bus drivers will also be required to wear a face-covering while students are loading and unloading from the school bus.

On Monday, the school board modified the school mask policy that they first adopted at Thursday’s meeting.

At first, students and staff could not wear masks that were offensive or had political slogans.

School board attorney Bob Hammond felt the school board needed to tweak its face wearing policy. He recommended that the school board adopt a policy that states all face-covering must be solid in color.

That means students and staff can not wear face mask coverings with stripes, flowers, dots, pictures or wording.

Hammonds explained that the school board has a dress code policy, and students have to wear solid shirts and tan/khaki pants. The dress code is not to disrupt school learning. By wearing a solid color mask, it will not disrupt education.

School board member Kristy Hebert did not agree with Hammond’s theory.

“We do not tell girls what color bows to wear in their hair,” Hebert said.

As of now, the board said that masks with school logos have to be approved by the school board before it could be worn in a school.

The schol board voted 7-1 to adopt the policy that face coverings be solid color. Hebert was the only no vote.