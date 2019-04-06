Suspected Impaired Driver Arrested in Fatal Crash

ST. LANDRY – At approximately 7:45 p.m. on April 5, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US Hwy 190 at LA 752 in St. Landry Parish.

The crash resulted in the death of 66-year-old Joseph Arabie of Eunice, and the arrest of 52-year-old Troy St Ann of Church Point.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Arabie was driving a 2001 GMC Yukon westbound on US Hwy 190 when it was struck in the rear by a westbound 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by St Ann. As a result, the Yukon ran off the roadway and began to roll over, coming to rest on its roof in the ditch on the south side of US Hwy. 190.

Despite the fact that he was properly restrained, Arabie sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene. His adult front seat passenger and three juveniles seated in the rear of the vehicle were wearing seat belts. The adult and one juvenile sustained moderate injuries, and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Seat belt usage on the part of St Ann is unknown at this time; however, he was not injured. Troopers suspected St Ann was impaired at the time of the crash. He refused to submit a breath sample and a warrant was obtained. A toxicology sample was taken from St Ann, along with a sample from Arabie, to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis. Troopers arrested St Ann and booked him into the St. Landry Parish Jail for LRS 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide, LRS 14:39.1 Vehicular Negligent Injuring, and LRS 14:98.7 Unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test. This crash remains under investigation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place before consuming alcohol as it can impair visual ability, diminish fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Please choose never to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up. Simply making safe decisions while in motor vehicles can often prevent serious injury crashes such as this one.