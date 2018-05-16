Swan song playing on Broussard’s 32-year career as music teacher

ERATH — Kaye Broussard has had a long run in teaching music at Erath Middle School.

Her journey began 32 years ago, with 27 of those years at Erath Middle. Recently, Broussard decided to retire with great service and wonderful times under her belt.

Broussard comments on her years as a teacher as ‘some of the best times’ she has had in her professional life. “Who gets to go to work, listen, play, and teach music, and thoroughly enjoy every aspect of your job? It has truly been such a pleasure growing with my students, as well as watching them grow. I get to teach them for several years throughout their middle school stay, so it is very easy to get attached.”

She often tells her students to enjoy what you do, and do what you love. “I have had so much fun, and it has been an awesome experience.”

Her reason for retiring at this point in time is simply because she is having ‘way too much fun’. “I want to be able to remember these times as good times.” Aging becomes everyone; she wants these memories to be fond, rather than being anything other than that.

She wants to be able to travel with her husband, spend time with her eight grandchildren, and enjoy her home life with her family. “The sky is the limit, I can do whatever I want, with this being my last year teaching, I will still probably wake up at 5 am, but with that time, I can do whatever I want.”

Erath Middle Principal Wendy Stoute said Broussard has earned that option.

“We want to wish Ms. Kaye Broussard the very best in her retirement,” Stoute said. “She has given so selflessly for the past 27 years here at Erath Middle School. Her passion for music and love for her students was evident every day, in every single class. She will be missed but has earned every bit of her retirement!

“Thank you Ms. Kaye for inspiring and motivating all of your students to do their very best!”

With only a few days left of her school teaching career, it is definitely a bittersweet moment. Leaving her life’s work at the school, and continuing her life’s work at home, Broussard will surely miss her children at school, but will definitely soak up her time with her children and grandchildren at home.

“I am scared, happy and sad,” Broussard said, “all at the same time. To have lived on such a tight schedule, which I loved, I get to live on my own schedule.

“It’s going to be interesting, new, and very different from the past 32 years.”