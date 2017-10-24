Syndney Richardelle member of Nicholls State Homecoming Court

Sydney Richardelle of Erath was honored as a member of the 2017 Nicholls State Homecoming Court.

Sydney is the 22-year-old daughter of Darryl and Lisa Richardelle of Erath.

Currently a student at Nicholls State University, she is majoring in Birth to Five Elementary Education, Special Education/Early Intervention with plans to graduate in May of 2018.

Sydney is currently employed as a Resident Assistant for Housing and Resident Life at Nicholls State. She is a Delta Zeta Sorority Extension Philanthropy Chair member, Phi Kappa Phi Vice President, Student Government Association’s Supreme Court Chief Justice and the President of the Student Educators and Leaders Organization.

Sydney has been named Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities. She has received the Colonel Leaders and Scholars Award, the Delta Zeta CCD Award, the SGA Leadership Award and was named Ms. Nicholls 2017. She is a Bridge to Independence Volunteer, a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and also volunteers for Bayou Children’s Country Museum.