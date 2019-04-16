Task Force makes arrests in Vermilion Parish

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

• Dion Green (Date of birth12-27-81) of Abbeville, arrested for two counts of possession of a legend drug, possession of Cloazepam, two counts of possession of Alprazolam, possession of Dextroamphetimine, possession of Amphetamine, removal of labeling, possession with the intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.

• Chase Callahan (Date of birth 3-21-85) of Abbeville, arrested for possession of heroin, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and drug paraphernalia.

• On 4-10-19 agents conducted a search warrant at 1632 Daniel Street in Abbeville.

While conducting the search over four pounds of synthetic marijuana “legal weed” was seized.

• Carleen Grogan (Date of birth 8-22-91) who resides at said residence was arrested and charged with manufacturing of Synthetic Marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone.

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs.

He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.