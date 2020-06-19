Teen Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Vermilion Parish

ERATH – Shortly before 3:45 p.m. on June 18, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Highway 339 near Pickett Road in Vermilion Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Caroline Claire Toups of Erath.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Toups was a front passenger in a 2006 Cadillac CTS being driven East on Pickett Road. The Cadillac was struck on the passenger side by a northbound 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup. It was determined by investigators that the driver of the Cadillac, whose name is being withheld due to her age, failed to yield at a stop sign as she attempted to cross over LA 339 from Pickett Road.

Despite being restrained, Toups died at the scene due to the severity of the crash. The driver of the Cadillac was properly restrained and was transported to an area hospital critical injures. The driver of the pickup was restrained and suffered only minor injuries.

While impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Take an extra few seconds and look both ways twice before proceeding forward from a stop sign can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 26 deaths in 2020.