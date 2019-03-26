Telly Briggs booked by Abbeville Police on three counts of simple kidnapping

Telly Briggs has been booked after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and two children.

On March 24, at approximately 6:30 p.m., patrol officers with the Abbeville Police Department responded to a call of a possible disturbance at Chapel Down Apartments on West Port Street.

The complainant stated that her daughter called her and told her that her boyfriend had beat her up. The complainant stated to officers that she was also going to the apartment to check on her daughter.

Patrol officers met with the complainant at her daughter’s apartment. The complainant and officers knocked on the door, but no one answered. The door was unlocked, so officers and the complainant went inside the residence. The apartment was empty, so an apartment manager came out and secured the apartment.

Officers learned that the complainant had several missed calls from a local business. The complainant called the number back and spoke to a cashier, who thought that complainant’s daughter was possibly in danger. The complainant’s daughter was last known to be in the company of her two juvenile children and her live-in boyfriend, Telly Briggs, 33.

Officers were able to contact the daughter via cell phone for a short amount of time. During this time, officers asked her if she was in danger, and the daughter replied “yes.” The daughter quit responding to officers’ questions and the call was dropped.

Through various avenues, officers received information of different locations that the daughter (now considered a victim) was at various locations. The victim was entered into N.C.I.C. as an Endangered Missing Person and Brigg’s vehicle was entered into N.C.I.C.

Detectives took over the case in the morning and began investigating possible locations of the victim. With assistance from family members, were able to determine that the victim was still with her juvenile children and Briggs, and they were possibly in the Crowley area.

Detectives were able to locate the victim, her juvenile children and Briggs at a local motel just outside of the city limits of Crowley. The victim and her juvenile children were unharmed. Officers took Briggs into custody without incident.

Telly Briggs was arrested and charged with three (3) counts of Simple Kidnapping. Brigg’s bond was set at $150,000 ($50,000 for each count).

Chief of Police Bill Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done and would like to thank surrounding agencies for all assistance in this investigation. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

