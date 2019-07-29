Texas Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY – Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on July 29, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 100 east of McCain Road in Acadia Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 55-year-old Norges Ortiz of Houston, TX.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Ortiz was driving a 2012 Nissan Versa westbound on LA Hwy 100. For unknown reasons, Ortiz crossed the center line into the eastbound lane of travel. Upon doing so the Nissan struck an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

Despite being properly restrained, Ortiz suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was properly restrained and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. There is no further information available at this time.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.