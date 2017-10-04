Three to be honored at Erath Athletic Hall of Fame banquet

ERATH — The Erath Backers Club is proud to announce the selection of three individuals for induction into the Erath High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Patricia Harrington Walsh, Tracy Moss Watson, and Edson L. Davis, Jr. will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

The induction will take place at the Erath Community Building, located at 100 City Park Drive in Erath, beginning at 7:00 PM. The banquet is open to the public and free to attend.

Walsh, a 1983 graduate of Erath High, was a member of the track team and set many records throwing the shot put and discus. Watson graduated from Erath High School in 1988 and was a standout member of the track team setting and breaking many records as a hurdler. Davis was an outstanding member of the Erath High School football, track, and baseball teams before graduating in 1987.

The three honorees will also be recognized at halftime of the homecoming game on Friday, October 6, 2017.