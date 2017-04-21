Three men considered armed and dangerous wanted for Days Inn shooting in Abbeville

On the morning of Friday, April 21, at approximately 2:55 a.m., the Abbeville Police Department responded to the report of shots fired at the Days Inn, located at 730 Veteran’s Memorial Dr.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they found a 47-year-old female lying in the parking lot, suffering from numerous gunshot wounds to her leg and hip area. The officers recovered numerous casings which were fired from assault type weapons.

The video from the hotel was recovered by APD which shows numerous shots being fired from an early 2000 model GMC, pickup, 4-door, tan in color towards the victim, who was on the ground as multiple rounds were fired at her.

The Abbeville Police Department has secured arrest warrants for three individuals involved in the shooting, charging them each with Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder. The bonds on the warrants are set at $500,000 each.

The three subjects wanted by APD are: Mortimer Cottrell Jr., 27, Josiah Cottrell, 20, and Timothy Cottrell, 17. All three subjects should be considered as armed and dangerous.

The victim in this case is currently hospitalized at a local medical facility with multiple gunshot wounds. At this time, she is listed in critical but stable condition.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking anyone with information about this shooting or the whereabouts of the subjects, to please contact the police department at 337-893-2511.