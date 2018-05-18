Three St. Martinville residents killed in head-on collision

ST. MARTIN PARISH – Shortly before 6:30 am on May 18, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA 96 near Capritto 40 Arpent Road in St. Martin Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of 18-year-old Kenneth J. Eaglin II, 18-year-old Dajanee Oliver, and, 37- year-old Latricia L. Savoy, all of St. Martinville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Eaglin was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu east on LA 96. For unknown reasons, Eaglin’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and struck a 2004 Toyota Rav4, operated by Savoy.

Eaglin and Oliver were not wearing seat belts and suffered fatal injuries. A 16 year old unrestrained passenger in Eaglin’s vehicle was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. Savoy was wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. A 17 year old passenger and a 7 year old passenger in Savoy’s vehicle suffered moderate injuries, and a 6 year old suffered critical injuries. All three were properly restrained, and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants of a motor vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.