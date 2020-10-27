THREE-VEHICLE RAYNE CRASH RESULTS IN FATALITY

RAYNE — At 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, a collision on Hwy 35 just north of Interstate 10 in Rayne involving three vehicles resulted in a fatality and other injuries as announced by Rayne Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly.

The three vehicles included a white Chevrolet SUV, black Corolla sedan and a concrete truck.

Two of the three drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries, while the third driver expired on the scene of the accident.

Called to the scene were the Rayne Police Department, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Department and the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department for the extrication of occupants.

The crash is still under investigation and the identity of the victim will not been released until the notification of the next of kin is complete.