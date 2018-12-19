Three from Vermilion finish UL Lafayette with 4.0
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette awarded degree’s to more than 1,200 degrees last Friday.
Nine students were recognized as summa cum laude graduates for achieving perfect 4.0 grade point averages. Among those nine, three are from Vermilion Parish. They are:
• Catherine Louise Domingues, who majored in nursing, received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions.
• Anh The Le, a petroleum engineering major, received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Engineering.
• Hannah Lynn Trahan, who majored in elementary education, received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Education.
Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 1,068 graduates. Master’s degrees were awarded to 172 graduates. Eighteen graduates received doctoral degrees. Two graduate certificates were awarded.
Fall 2018 graduates represented 47 Louisiana parishes, 29 states and 26 countries. The class was comprised of 747 women and 513 men. The youngest graduate was 20; the oldest was 63.
Dr. Joseph Savoie, University president, told graduates during the General Assembly that “no geographic or religious or political or economic differences can break the sometimes imperceptible – yet always permanent – chords that bind us together.”
“Our lives and destinies are intertwined. They remind us that the choices we make invariably will affect someone else,” he said.
“Our collective future depends on the willingness of individual to be of service to someone else. Fulfilling this moral obligation is one of life’s most critical tests.”
Vermilion Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Arts
Chelsea Nicole Guidry
Business Administration
Morgan Eve Bergeron
Drake Aaron Broussard
Suzette Broussard
Mary Kirsten Broussard
Alec Wade Broussard
David L Capps
Kevin James Colomb
Faith Catherine Grant
Brooke Danielle Guidry
Wyatt Andrew Hardee
Kane Phuoc Khanh Nguyen
Education
Stephanie Alaina Cooper
Lauren Alexandra Faulk
Malani Claire Hoffpauir
Jana Priscilla Jones
Ellen Broussard Landry
Jill A LeBlanc
Lanie Elizabeth Legnon
Hannah Lynn Trahan
Logan Andre Viator
Engineering
Brennan Jude Barras
Jobe Michael Cormier
Paige Alexa Cutright
Anh The Le
Jimmy Minh Nguyen
Jordan Matthew Sonnier
Liberal Arts
Samantha Dominique David
Tyler Michael Guidry
Madison Noelle Istre
Myranda L. Landry
Kayla Alexandra Michot
Camille Marie Roy
Kate Evelyn Vincent
Hannah Cristen Young
Nursing and Allied
Health Professions
Catherine Louise Domingues
Whitney Renee Freeland
Kimberly Andrews Harkness
Danielle R. Hebert
Drake Sullivan Hoffpauir
Lena Michelle Issa
Lance Edward Moss
Emily Morgan Schexnayder
Hope Gisela Sims
Dana Elizabeth Thompson
Kaylee Alyse White
Sciences
Brooke Angelle Baudoin
Peter Rogers Broussard
Pete Cameron Folse
Lexxi Nicole Gautreaux
Mandy Leigh Johnston
Hung Q Le
Johnny Hai Pham
Russell Carl Trahan
University College
Oluwamayowa Bode-Omololu
Jenny Clarie Bouillion
Myles Tyler Bunker
Beau Joshua Callahan
Lacherie Comaleeta Lollis
David Paul Mowry
Sydney Claire Thibodeaux
Christian Michael Umphries
Master’s Degree
Arts
Katie Lynn Murphy
Kylie Marie Veazey
Business Administration
Aaron Lee Broussard
Education
Danielle Nicole Rudesill
Nursing and Allied
Health Professions
Marla Menard Dyson
Sciences
Adam Joseph Trahan