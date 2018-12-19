Three from Vermilion finish UL Lafayette with 4.0

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette awarded degree’s to more than 1,200 degrees last Friday.

Nine students were recognized as summa cum laude graduates for achieving perfect 4.0 grade point averages. Among those nine, three are from Vermilion Parish. They are:

• Catherine Louise Domingues, who majored in nursing, received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions.

• Anh The Le, a petroleum engineering major, received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Engineering.

• Hannah Lynn Trahan, who majored in elementary education, received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Education.

Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 1,068 graduates. Master’s degrees were awarded to 172 graduates. Eighteen graduates received doctoral degrees. Two graduate certificates were awarded.

Fall 2018 graduates represented 47 Louisiana parishes, 29 states and 26 countries. The class was comprised of 747 women and 513 men. The youngest graduate was 20; the oldest was 63.

Dr. Joseph Savoie, University president, told graduates during the General Assembly that “no geographic or religious or political or economic differences can break the sometimes imperceptible – yet always permanent – chords that bind us together.”

“Our lives and destinies are intertwined. They remind us that the choices we make invariably will affect someone else,” he said.

“Our collective future depends on the willingness of individual to be of service to someone else. Fulfilling this moral obligation is one of life’s most critical tests.”

Vermilion Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts

Chelsea Nicole Guidry

Business Administration

Morgan Eve Bergeron

Drake Aaron Broussard

Suzette Broussard

Mary Kirsten Broussard

Alec Wade Broussard

David L Capps

Kevin James Colomb

Faith Catherine Grant

Brooke Danielle Guidry

Wyatt Andrew Hardee

Kane Phuoc Khanh Nguyen

Education

Stephanie Alaina Cooper

Lauren Alexandra Faulk

Malani Claire Hoffpauir

Jana Priscilla Jones

Ellen Broussard Landry

Jill A LeBlanc

Lanie Elizabeth Legnon

Hannah Lynn Trahan

Logan Andre Viator

Engineering

Brennan Jude Barras

Jobe Michael Cormier

Paige Alexa Cutright

Anh The Le

Jimmy Minh Nguyen

Jordan Matthew Sonnier

Liberal Arts

Samantha Dominique David

Tyler Michael Guidry

Madison Noelle Istre

Myranda L. Landry

Kayla Alexandra Michot

Camille Marie Roy

Kate Evelyn Vincent

Hannah Cristen Young

Nursing and Allied

Health Professions

Catherine Louise Domingues

Whitney Renee Freeland

Kimberly Andrews Harkness

Danielle R. Hebert

Drake Sullivan Hoffpauir

Lena Michelle Issa

Lance Edward Moss

Emily Morgan Schexnayder

Hope Gisela Sims

Dana Elizabeth Thompson

Kaylee Alyse White

Sciences

Brooke Angelle Baudoin

Peter Rogers Broussard

Pete Cameron Folse

Lexxi Nicole Gautreaux

Mandy Leigh Johnston

Hung Q Le

Johnny Hai Pham

Russell Carl Trahan

University College

Oluwamayowa Bode-Omololu

Jenny Clarie Bouillion

Myles Tyler Bunker

Beau Joshua Callahan

Lacherie Comaleeta Lollis

David Paul Mowry

Sydney Claire Thibodeaux

Christian Michael Umphries

Master’s Degree

Arts

Katie Lynn Murphy

Kylie Marie Veazey

Business Administration

Aaron Lee Broussard

Education

Danielle Nicole Rudesill

Nursing and Allied

Health Professions

Marla Menard Dyson

Sciences

Adam Joseph Trahan