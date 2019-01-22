Tina Faulk achieves Certified Diabetes Educator status

The National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators (NCBDE) announced that Tina Faulk, BSN, RN, Education Coordinator at Abbeville General 118 N. Hospital Dr., Abbeville, LA, achieved Certified Diabetes Educator® (CDE®) status by successfully completing the Certification Examination for Diabetes Educators. Candidates must meet rigorous eligibility requirements to be able to take the examination. Achieving certification status demonstrates to people with diabetes and employers that the health care professional possesses distinct and specialized knowledge, thereby promoting quality of care for people with diabetes. Currently, there are over 19,500 diabetes educators who hold NCBDE certification.

Tina Faulk is a 1988 graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She is the education coordinator at Abbeville General where she has been employed for the last 25 years and has been providing diabetes education for 16 years.

NCBDE is a national not-for-profit certification organization that is responsible for overseeing the certification program for diabetes educators and awarding the CDE® credential to qualified individuals. The CDE® program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

NCBDE was established in 1986 to develop and administer a certification program for health professionals who teach individuals with diabetes how to self-manage their disease. NCBDE’s mission is to promote comprehensive and ongoing quality diabetes education and support by defining, developing, maintaining, and protecting the certification and credentialing processes. NCBDE supports the concept of voluntary, periodic certification for all diabetes educators who meet credential and experience eligibility requirements. For more information on NCBDE, visit the web site at www.ncbde.org or contact the national office at info@ncbde.org or 847-228-9795.