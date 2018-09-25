Toasting History: Great Gatsby Gala successful fundrasier for church

On Saturday close to 200 people stepped back into the 1920s to raise money for a church that is more than 100 years old.

The first ever Great Gasby Gala was held at the Erath Community Center. Based on the amount of people who attended, it was a success.

The event took place as a fund rasier to raise money to repair the Beard Congregational Church on Granger Street in Erath.

The church has been closed for years and the building is in need of repairs because of its age.

The money that was raised this past weekend is designated to begin repairing and replacing the windows of the church.

Dana Comeaux, who is on the committee to restore the church, said the dream is to transform the church into a museum.