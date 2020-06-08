Tommy Frederick running for District Judge in Vermilion Parish

Flanked only by his wife and children, Tommy Frederick announced his candidacy for the 15th Judicial District Judge Division C position, Frederick selected Kelvin’s Piano Bar as the venue for his announcement citing his connection to the building where he worked alongside his father in the furniture and hardware store which his father managed.

Frederick thanked retiring District Judge Edward Broussard for his years of dedication and service to the community, having worked alongside Judge Broussard as well as the other district judges for 18 years as the district’s only Judicial Commissioner. Citing these 18 years of judicial experience, Frederick believes this best positions him to be Judge Broussard’s replacement.

In distinguishing his candidacy, Frederick points out he is the only announced candidate in the race who has begun his legal career in Vermilion Parish and continuously maintained his practice in Vermilion Parish. This legal career began with his service as a clerk to the Honorable Judge Durwood Conque and continued as a public defender in Vermilion Parish. Combining his years as Judicial Commissioner, service as clerk and public defender, Frederick has served the community for over 30 years.

Frederick commented that for the past 18 years many of his holidays were spent addressing the needs of the judiciary as the appointed Commissioner. Frederick believes this commitment evidences his dedication to his position as Commissioner which he intends to bring to the position of district judge. In closing Frederick stated, “ours will be a positive campaign concentrating on my qualifications which distinguish me from any other candidate in this race.”

Following his announcement, and in response to questions presented, Frederick shared that his 18 years of judicial experience and loyalty to the community best positions him to be the next District Judge.

More information regarding Frederick’s campaign can be found on the Facebook page “Tommy Frederick for District Judge”.

