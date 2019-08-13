Tony Romero running for District 9 Police Jury seat

In March of this year I announced my candidacy for Police Juror in District 9.

In that announcement, I outlined my business background and the tools I've acquired while being a small business owner. The most important of the many lessons I've learned is to be a good listener.

Since my announcement I have spent countless hours going door to door to introduce myself and to listen. Our people in District 9 are hardworking people with very similar concerns. We care about our families, our children, our property and our safety from natural weather disasters. I'm proud to share your concerns because this District in Vermilion Parish has been home for my children, my wife and I, for my parents and my grandparents.

The concerns such as drainage, maintenance and roads are a few of the issues that affect our everyday lives here in District 9. Here is where I know I can make a difference. I will be a strong powerful voice for the issues facing our District. I will not back down to politics as usual and never will I give up a fight that will benefit our District. The big roll up door to my fabrication shop will always be open to discuss whatever is on your mind.

One other service I will offer each resident of our District is information. Our people should know what business is being taken up by its governing body. I will keep our people up to date with each meeting's agenda especially when we are voting. I want your input and I want you to hold me accountable.

Lastly, I’d like to thank Kevin for his years of service to our district. I’d also like to acknowledge Mr. Keith Roy, Mr. Gary Guidry, Mr. Keith Frederick & Mr. Billy Noegel for the excellent work they are currently doing and I sincerely hope to have the opportunity to work closely with these men in the future and serve the people of District 9 as your Police Juror.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter and I would appreciate your vote on October 12th. When you get behind that curtain please cast your vote for me,

Anthony, "Tony" Romero.

Paid for by

Anthony “Tony”

Romero