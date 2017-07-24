Touchet wins state D.A.R.E essay contest

A Vermilion Parish student not only attended the 26th Annual D.A.R.E. Officers Association Convention for the first time, but also came back with a first place plaque and a $400 check.

Meg Touchet, and her parents Alaina and Nicholas Touchet, drove to Shreveport Wednesday to attend the convention. Meg had qualified to attend the convention because her D.A.R.E. Essay was selected as the best essay in the 8-parish Acadiana area.

It is the first time a Vermilion parish student has

qualified to reach the state level.

Meg, her parents and family members sat in the audience for the convention and listened as each district winner was called out.

But for some reason, they skipped over Meg’s district. She looked at her mom puzzled. That puzzled look turned into a happy look.

“She was shocked,” said her mother, Alaina.

“My hands began to shake,” said Meg after first hearing her name. “I looked around and said, ‘What is happening?”

What was happening was that Meg was about to walk up on stage and read her essay in front of people. She said she was nervous and excited at the same time.

Captain Lance Broussard, the parish’s D.A.R.E. officer, said, “This is a very big deal. She has a lot to be proud of.”

The former Meaux Elementary student will be attending North Vermilion Middle School this school year.