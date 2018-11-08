Toups ready to serve as Justice of the Peace in Ward 1

Carl Toups joined the race for Justice of the Peace in Ward 1 because he wanted to be able to help the people of his community.

A majority of the people in the Ward 1 community, which covers the Erath area, agreed that Toups is the right person for the job.

In a three-man race, Toups received 58 percent (1,906) of the 3,289 votes. Chris Langlinais finished second, with 30 percent (987 votes). Brian Richard received 396 votes (12 percent).

“I would like to thank all the constituents of Ward 1,” Toups said Wednesday morning. “I would like to thank my friends and family. I want to thank everyone who allowed me inside of their home and supported me for this election.

“I am humbled and appreciative to be elected Justice of the Peace.”

Toups will take over for former Justice of the Peace Shane Broussard, who stepped down because of health issues. Toups will serve the remainder of Broussard’s unexpired, six year-term. That term ends on Dec. 31, 2020. Rene Dartez also serves as Justice of the Peace in Ward 1.

Part of Toups’ new duties will be handling small claims court, for issues and disputes under $5,000.

“It’s anything too small to go into a larger court,” Toups said.

Toups is ready to get on the job.

“They will let me know when I will be sworn in,” Toups said. “Those are some of the details that are going to be worked out.”

Toups’ goal of joining the race to serve his community has certainly worked out.

“I like to help people,” Toups said. “It’s a good example for my family, my four kids, that we give back and try to make a difference in the community.”