Toups receives 50 year pin and certificate

A presentation was made at the 11th Masonic District Meeting at Gueydan Lodge No. 429 to Brother Earl Toups on April 14, 2018.

He received his 50 year certificate and pin, which was presented by the 11th District Deputy Grand Master of the State of Louisiana Kirby Henry, the Deputy Grand Master of the State of Louisiana Martin Reinschmidt and the Junior Warden of the Grand Lodge of the State of Louisiana James Steen.

Brother Toups is a Past Master and currently Senior Warden of Abbeville Lodge No. 192, Junior Deacon of Gueydan Lodge No. 429 and Senior Warden of the 11th Masonic District of the State of Louisiana.

In the 50 years, Toups has visited and attended meetings in several lodges worldwide. He has attended the ancient Lodge of Mother Kilwinning No. 0 in Scotland, which dates back to 1128 and Mary Chapel No. 1 of Edinburgh, Scotland, which the Duke of Edinburgh is a member. He also attended multiple lodges in Scotland and has also been a guest of the Grand Lodge of Scotland on three different occasions. He attended Lodges in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, numerous lodges in South Africa and had communications with Masons in South America (Venezuela, Ecuador, Trinidad and Brazil), and also in Lebanon and the Balkan countries of Romania and Bulgaria. He had acknowledgement with Masons in Moscow, Russia, plus several states in the United States.

Toups has given lectures on masonry and the founding fathers, the history of masonry in Louisiana and the importance of Christianity in our society. He has been an ambassador for masonry worldwide.

He was very honored and humble to have these officers from the Grand Lodge present him his certificate.