Traci Simon to be honored at Vermilion 4-H Achievement Day

The 2019 Vermilion Parish 4-H Achievement Day will be held Saturday, March 23rd at Kaplan High School. The day will be dedicated to Traci Simon at the events opening ceremony assembly at 8:00 a.m. Achievement Day is the largest, most important 4-H event of the year. It involves about 500 4-H’ers from throughout the parish competing in contests and exhibits to demonstrate skills and knowledge gained during the club year.

It is fitting that this important event be dedicated to Ms. Traci Simon, a 16 year leader of the Vermilion Parish 4-H program. Ms. Traci began her involvement in 4-H in the 4th grade at Morse Elementary School in Acadia Parish. She was a nine year 4-H member excelling in the Food Preservation project, canning figs and freezing fruits and vegetables from her grandfather’s garden. Ms. Traci was a state winner in Food Preservation Records and won a trip to 4-H Club Congress. She attended 4-H Short Couse, which is now called 4-H University and served her club as Reporter and President during her high school years at Midland High.

She began her involvement as a 4-H Leader assisting Ann Langlinais with the FIEB 4-6th grade club. When Ann retired she took over the 4-6th grade club as organizational leader. She has been actively involved in organizing records and demonstration preparation workshops, community service projects and fundraising activities for her club. Her clubs have been outstanding and are most often named tops in their division for overall performance. She has helped host the parish wide Demonstration Day at FIEB for the past nine years.

As is most often the case with 4-H, Traci has passed the 4-H bug onto her children. Hanna, Cailyn and Cameron have all had outstanding 4-H careers, excelling in demonstrations. All have won multiple expense paid trips for their 4-H work. Hanna is currently serving as organizational leader at Jesse Owens Elementary.

Ms. Simon has been married to Elroi Simon for 25 years and is a member of St. Anne Church.

When asked why she has stayed involved in 4-H all these years, Ms. Traci answered

“4-H teaches life skills to anyone who is active in it. Communication, character and work ethic are instilled in the young people involved. It involves the family working together. I see the value and is worthy of my time.”

Because of her dedication to the development of young people, her willingness to share her talents and experience with her 4-H members and her leadership of an award winning 4-H club, it is with great gratitude and respect that the 4-H members of Vermilion Parish dedicate the 2019 4-H Achievement Day to Traci Simon.